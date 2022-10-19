Singapore content celebrated at MIPCOM 2022 with first look at highly-anticipated upcoming regional co-productions

REAL-TIME ANIMATED SERIES CREATED USING UNREAL ENGINE

“Alex Player blurs the lines between the real and game worlds, as our young heroes juggle school life with dreams of becoming e-sports champions. We’re thrilled to partner with Cyber Group Studio’s creative and technical teams in re-imagining the age-old coming-of-age tale while bringing the world of video games to life with animation produced using the Unreal game engine. The support from IMDA enables us to leverage this strategic partnership to create a unique real-time production ecosystem in Singapore,” says Seng Choon Meng, CEO of Scrawl Animation.

"Cyber Group Studios is a forerunner in animation production using the Unreal engine, having launched the 100% real-time animation series Giganto Club which is a digital spin-off from the hit series Gigantosarus. The Alex Player co-production supports Cyber Group Studios and Scrawl Animation's strategy to develop a global real-time pipeline, exchange storytelling techniques using the Unreal pipeline, and extend creative boundaries in

“Story always comes first and I am clear about why I want to tell a story. Venus on Mars was made because I feel that there is a lack of stories told from the female perspective, especially one where our heroine navigates a world of only men. The show’s themes – Curiousity and Courage – are values I embrace as a showrunner and values that underpin our brand of content. Mocha Chai Laboratories is fortunate to have partners that are looking to us for original content. We are glad to have the support of CJ ENM HK and IMDA, and streaming platforms we are developing new content with for Asia, all of whom appreciate our creative vision and work. Ultimately, making stories requires many complicated conversations and the willingness and openness to embrace cross-cultural, diverse viewpoints. It is a delicate balance, but with the right collaborators, the challenges make every project and endeavour worthwhile.”

Annex B Information on the Singapore Media Festival and Partner Events

SINGAPORE MEDIA FESTIVAL 2022

24 November to 11 December 2022

Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF) 2022

7 – 9 December 2022



Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF) is the region’s leading entertainment content market and conference, and the proven industry platform to acquire knowledge, network, buy, sell, finance, distribute, and co-produce across all platforms. It is the premier stage in Asia to engage with the entertainment industry’s top players from around the world where the best minds meet and the future of Asia’s content is shaped.



The 2022 edition will feature talent and content from 60 countries and regions, 2 new pitches in partnership with Vidio and Warner Bros. Discovery, and discussions featuring decision makers and commissioners from leading platforms and studios.



For more information, please visit https://www.asiatvforum.com.



Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF)

24 November – 4 December 2022



Founded in 1987, the Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF) is the largest and longest-running film event in Singapore. It has become an iconic event in the local arts calendar that is widely attended by key figures in the regional and international film community, and is known for its dynamic programming and focus on ground-breaking Asian cinema for Singapore and the region. Committed to nurturing and championing local and regional talent, its competition component, the Silver Screen Awards, brings together emerging filmmakers from Asia and Southeast Asia while recognising cinema excellence of independent filmmakers whose works have generated international festival buzz. The Festival also serves as a catalyst for igniting public interest, artistic dialogue, and cultural exchanges in the art of filmmaking through an ecosystem of mentorship programmes, masterclasses and dialogues with filmmakers. SGIFF is organised by the Singapore International Film Festival Ltd., a non-profit organisation with Institution of Public Character (IPC) status.



This year’s SGIFF will continue its storied legacy advocating for change through a robust line-up of films, talks, programmes, and events that challenge convention and provoke conversation.



The festival’s competition component, the Silver Screen Awards, will also continue to uncover new filmmaking talents as part of its Asian Feature Film Competition and Southeast Asian Short Film Competition.



For more information, please visit www.sgiff.com.



Singapore Comic Con (SGCC)

10 – 11 December 2022



Singapore Comic Con (SGCC), previously known as Singapore Toy, Game & Convention, is Southeast Asia’s ultimate celebration of the best Western and Asian pop culture.



This year, SGCC’s Work In Progress (W.I.P.) Programme that brings content creators, publishers, media companies, and consumers together will be expanded with the addition of new programmes such as the Comic Submission, where creators can get feedback on their works from publishers and media companies. Partners for The W.I.P. Programme 2022 include Asiapac Books, Difference Engine, Epigram Books and G.H.Y Culture & Media.



SGCC 2022 will return in physical format for the first time since 2019. Held at the Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, fans can look forward to a variety of content and exclusives from new and familiar exhibitors, gaming tournaments, and a gallery of the best submissions by budding creators. SGCC 2022 will also feature 350 exhibitors and 420 brands, including Bandai Namco Singapore, Mighty Jaxx and Games Haven.



Tickets to SGCC can be purchased on the Klook website https://www.klook.com/en-SG/activity/75556-sgcc-2022/.



For more information, please visit https://www.singaporecomiccon.com/.



CreatorWorld

24 – 27 November 2022



CreatorWorld is the place to connect, learn and celebrate everything & everyone in the Online Creator Ecosystem by bringing Creators together with key executives from the global online media industry including platforms, brands and the wider fan community.



For more information, please visit www.creatorworld.live.





CANNES, FRANCE – Media OutReach – 19 October 2022 – International commissioners and producers were treated to a first look of an exciting slate of upcoming regional co-productions from Singapore. Responding to a global demand for Asian content, the successful outing co-led by Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and the Association of Independent Producers (AIPRO) marks Singapore’s 22expedition to MIPCOM.The delegation of 17 Singapore media companies showcased uniquely Asian perspectives to a global audience through upcoming regional co-productions. Presenting over 460 hours of compelling stories from Singapore and Asia across more than 60 titles, the outing also highlighted the city state’s strength in supporting quality Singapore content that can stand proudly on the world stage, and the power of Asian storytelling.Of the content offered, The Moving Visuals Co.’s “We Don’t Play Dolly”, which explores how India’s blind women fight to find a place in the male-dominated world of cricket, has been nominated at the MIPCOM Cannes Diversify TV Awards, which spotlights positive programming and diversity onscreen.Other stellar upcoming titles unveiled at the Singapore Party at MIPCOM 2022 include:’sis an exciting, animated action-adventure tween series starring Alex, a brilliant 12-year-old video gamer who has to toggle between life in school and trying to win the national e-sports interschool championship. The series utilises hybrid, 2D digital production with CGI animation, and will be Singapore’s first long-term animation series produced with the real-time pipeline using Unreal Engine. The co-production between Scrawl Animation Pte Ltd (Singapore), Cyber Group Studios (France) and Graphilm S.r.l (Italy) sees pre-production taking place in France and Italy, with asset pre-builds and Unreal pipeline production happening in Singapore.’sis a romantic comedy about an undergraduate who is accidentally transported to a parallel universe called “M-Earth”, where only men live. As she struggles to find her way back to earth, she navigates issues regarding gender equality, feminism, relationships with friends and family, and falling in love. Starring Taiwanese actorsand, with special appearance by former Boyband SpeXial memberveteran actorand Taiwan-based Singapore actors, the series is produced by media veteran Michelle Chang, and directed by one of Singapore’s award-winning filmmakers, Chai Yee Wei, with support from CJ ENM Korea as script consultants.and CATCHPLAY have partnered to produce “, a limited, supernatural horror series about a secluded and enigmatic Dutch colonial plantation turned guest house, run by its mystifying owner, Melati, who lures in unsuspecting travellers. Here, they are confronted by their worst nightmares, never to be seen again. In the run up to the premiere of the limited series, a 60-second teaser was aired exclusively at MIPCOM 2022; the original IP will be distributed by CATCHPLAY in Taiwan and Indonesia, while Clover Films will be undertaking distribution for the rest of Southeast Asia.IMDA also announced the ninth edition of its flagship annual event, the Singapore Media Festival (SMF), by unveiling a teaser video created for the festival at the Singapore Party event at MIPCOM 2022. This year, SMF will return as a physical event with an expected turnout of over 30,000 and will be held from 24 November to 11 December 2022 in Singapore, with the theme “Celebrating Asia’s Stories with the World”. As Asia’s leading international media event, the festival will see programmes, workshops and initiatives across film, television, and digital and immersive media, offered by SMF partners Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF), Screen Singapore, Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF), Singapore Comic Con (SGCC) and CreatorWorld.The festival has established itself as a must-attend event in this part of the world, and this year, the industry can expect fresh offerings that showcase and recognise the best of Asian storytelling, as well as a coming together of influential, promising and prominent industry talent, showrunners and companies from around the region to network, connect and collaborate. Attendees can also discover new, original concepts and ideas from over 60 pitches, including two new ATF pitches hosted by Vidio and Warner Bros. Discovery targeting the Indonesia and Thailand markets respectively. A diverse offering of content will also be presented to thousands of commissioners, distributors, filmmakers, financiers, producers, and showrunners from over 60 countries to connect, network, and foster new collaborations and co-productions.In 2021, the festival welcomed the attendance of over 18,000 delegates and festival attendees from over 60 countries. Over the past eight editions of the festival, more than US$1.89 billion worth of deals and partnerships have been made.Mr Lew Chuen Hong, Chief Executive, Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore, said, “MIPCOM 2022 has been an incredible showcase for Singapore’s media companies and creative talent. There are immense possibilities for our vibrant media industry as we continue to pave the way for local producers to expand their horizons beyond our shores. We are pleased to announce that the ninth Singapore Media Festival (SMF) will be returning to full physical format this year. With the commissioning and acquisition of quality made-with Singapore content by global partners, Singapore is well-poised to be at the centre of deal-making for the region.”Ms Khim Loh, President of AIPRO, said, “The milestone event has been a stronghold in connecting international players with Singaporean talents and MIPCOM 2022 has once again demonstrated its strengths in creating additional opportunities and partnerships for media companies and creators in Singapore.”“Infinite Studios and CATCHPLAY have partnered together to produce the supernatural horror series titled. This limited series will be shown on the OTT streaming platform CATCHPLAY+. The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) has been instrumental in supporting the production between Infinite Studios and CATCHPLAY through the Capability Partnership Programme (CPP). With the support of the IMDA through the CPP, Infinite Studios has not only been able to grow as a company but has also been able to bring more Asian content to international audiences. This has also provided more opportunities to fuel the passion of Singaporean creatives, such as writers, producers, post producers, editors and many more. The CPP has allowed us to connect local content creators with regional and global digital platforms, effectively building bridges for Singapore to the infinite opportunities in the vast media ecosystem.”“CATCHPLAY is thrilled to bring, the exciting collaboration with Infinite Studios, to audiences on CATCHPLAY+ in the first quarter of 2023. This project is made possible with the support of the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), which brings CATCHPLAY together with Infinite Studios for the production. IMDA has been very supportive about promoting co-productions and to bridge creatives across the region, enabling us to contribute to the content industry in Southeast Asia with greater depth and width. CATCHPLAY looks forward to joining forces with IMDA and embarking on more international co-productions in the future with the goal of creating high quality content that appeals to both local and international audiences alike.”The Singapore Media Festival, hosted by the Infocomm Media Development Authority, is one of Asia’s leading international media events, where the industry meets to discover the latest trends, talents and content in Asia. Themed “Celebrating Asia’s Stories with the World”, the ninth edition will take place from 24 November to 11 December 2022. The Singapore Media Festival brings together the Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF), Singapore International Film Festival (SIFF), Singapore Comic Con (SGCC) and CreatorWorld. 