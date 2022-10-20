Karthik Meiyappan’s hat-trick was a beauty to watch, says his father

Karthik Meiyappan’s three Sri Lankan victims were a beauty to watch, according to his father Meiyappan Palaniappan. On Tuesday, the 22-year-old leg-spinner Karthik became UAE’s first hat-trick achiever in T-20Is against Sri Lanka at the GMHBA Stadium, South Geelong, Victoria in the 6th match in the First Round Group A match in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Speaking exclusively over the telephone from Dubai, he said, “Whilst all 3 wickets were a beauty to watch, my personal favourite was of Bhanuka’s wicket. Karthik, whom I spoke to, had really anticipated what Bhanuka Rajapaksa would be doing and made him commit the error”.

Charith Asalanka and captain Dasun Shanaka-both golden duck victims-were part of bowler’s hat-trick.

“Captain’s wicket was one peach of a delivery and the moment the ball was released, I was very confident he would get the wicket”.

“We have no words to express the feeling, the entire family was so thrilled. Thanks to the Almighty, it worked for Karthik yesterday. I felt he should not have missed the caught and bowled opportunity of the last ball of his 4th over”.

“More than personal accolades, we always believe in the success of the team. Unfortunately, the team couldn’t pull it out in the two games so far. So, it’s a mixed feeling for us”, the father added.

Incidentally, Karthik Meiyappan was born in India but the family had to migrate to the UAE because of his father’s profession. The father is working as Director – PMO compliance in Expo 2020. The Expo was over last year (due to the Covid pandemic it was deferred to 2021) and the event company is finishing the contract and in the process of dissolution.

Karthik who was born in Chennai, started cricket in Coimbatore. “We wish to thank all the academies (Springs Sports, Zayed Cricket Academy, G Force, ICC and Desert Cubs) that helped my son to go to this level”.

“Karthik went through a training program through Sports Mechanics, where he was trained by the Indian greats L. Sivaramakrishnan, Venkatramana, and Robin Singh. Even Dougie Brown, Arunabanda and Kedar Guru and maternal uncle Senthil helped him in his success journey”, the father added.

“Karthik is the eldest in our family and is well supported by his sister Lobha and mother Selvi”, the dad signed off.

