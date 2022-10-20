PFA inspects 1,200 food points across Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has inspected 1,200 food points and served warning notices for improvement to 28 eateries besides discarding a huge quantity of unwholesome food during a province-wide inspection operation of food outlets here on Wednesday.

A team of PFA raided a famous restaurant in Gulberg and recovered expired food articles, later discarded. The expired products were being used in the preparation of different food dishes. This was informed by PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik.

He said that the food business operator also failed to present the necessary record to the raiding team and meet a hygienic working environment. Apart from that, FBO failed to comply with the authority’s instructions. He further said that FBO had violated the PFA rules by preserving meat, vegetables and dairy products at the same place.

The director general has said that most of the food points were found to be following the food laws. He has requested people to make it a habit to consume nutritious food because harmful food causes health problems for consumers.

