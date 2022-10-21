PFA disposes of 12,600 litre tainted milk in Lahore

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continued its operation against adulterated milk in Lahore on the eve of World Food Day (WFD) and disposed of 12,600 litres of chemically contaminated milk.

PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik said that the dairy safety teams (DSTs) placed screening pickets at the entry points of the city and examined several milk carrier vehicles loaded with thousands of litres of milk.

He said that the enforcement teams of PFA had taken milk samples for screening tests on the spot and taken action against milk carrier vehicles after finding contamination of polluted water and chemicals in 315 mounds of milk.

He added that adulterated ingredients were used for increasing the thickness and quantity of the milk. However, the use of chemically contaminated milk or food poses a threat to users’ health, especially children.

According to the PFA Act, adulteration of water, powder and chemicals in milk is an offence, he said.

The director general said that the wicked practice of milk adulteration has reduced due to continuous checking of milk carrier vehicles and milk shops from the PFA teams. He further said that PFA will start a door-to-door milk testing campaign in Lahore very soon which purpose would be to curb the supply of contaminated milk.

