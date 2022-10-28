Celebrate the World Cup frenzy as Zong introduces an international roaming bundle for Australia

ISLAMABAD: As the T20 World Cup fever once again grips the nation, Zong 4G proudly announces its latest initiative for subscribers. Celebrating the world cup fever, Zong is offering customers a special Australia-focused International Roaming bundle for its postpaid customers.

The company has introduced the bundle to ensure that Zong subscribers visiting Australia for the tournament can stay connected to their friends and families in an easy and efficient, and affordable manner. With this bundle, Zong 4G consumers will be able to effortlessly share updates on the match, and comment on the performances, sharing the experience with their loved ones.

Through this bundle, consumers will be able to avail 30 SMS, 30 minutes of calls, and 1GB of data for just PKR3,000. The package will last for 30 days, allowing Zong consumers visiting Down Under to enjoy 30 days of fun and seamless communication with their families and friends. Zong 4G has always been a customer-centric brand. The company focuses on facilitating its consumers through different deals and bundles. The company’s vision is to bring true digital innovation to Pakistan, and the entire Zong4G team is committed to making the dream of “Let’s Get Digital” a reality for all citizens.

