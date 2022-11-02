TERRAOIL SWISS AG: Terraoil Completes IFRS Financial Statements

Pure Living masks received ASTM Level 1 certification

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 8 June 2020 – Pure Living, a Hong Kong-based chemical engineering

company, has launched one-stop melt-blown fabric solutions designed by local

experts for Hong Kong. The solution offers melt-blown fabric manufacturing machines,

innovative techniques and processes for mask production. This is an important

milestone for mask manufacturing in Hong Kong, offering a steady supply of material

to meet the needs of the local market. Pure Living has successfully launched MBHK01,

its self-developed melt-blown fabric manufacturing machine, and has top notch testing

and quality control. The high quality protective masks manufactured by Pure

Living have obtained ASTM Level 1 certification.

One-stop solution offers quality masks with

ASTM Level 1 certification

At the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak, Pure Living planned

to produce masks to supply customers we had been cooperating with for many

years, including hospitals, universities, and some institutions. But there was

a shortage of masks available to the general public and major manufacturers because

of a failure to ensure a stable supply of melt-blown fabrics. With the

inconsistency in the quality of melt-blown fabric supplied by traders it was be

difficult to assure the overall quality.

Our team hoped to purchase small-scale equipment to produce

melt-blown fabric, but we discovered the design and performance of the

melt-blown fabric equipment and accessories on the market made it difficult to

melt polypropylene and create microfibers, and the spray heads could easily become

blocked and crystallize the cloth, causing some masks to fail the ASTM Test.

Pure Living made use of its strong network of raw materials

suppliers from all around the world and developed our own melt-blown fabric

production to develop a one-stop solution for the production of mask materials in

Hong Kong. The masks made by Pure Living obtained ASTM Level 1 certification,

and the fabric permeability is better than most masks, which allows for easier

breathing. (please refer to the attachment on test report)

Horizontal machine design supports local small-

and medium-sized mask manufacturers

Vanessa Ho, CEO of Pure Living, said, “At the beginning of

the outbreak, many of our business partners faced great challenges with

sourcing high-quality melt-blown fabric. Therefore, we believed there was an

imminent need to develop the capability to produce high-quality melt-blown

fabric locally, to provide manufacturers with an effective solution. Our Pure

Living team is comprised of talents with expertise in scientific research and

solid industry experience. From materials sourcing to machine assembly, we have

taken a pragmatic approach by combining our experience, knowledge, and

technology. Our goal is to develop and launch a production line for

high-quality melt-blown fabric. With tireless efforts over the past four

months, Pure Living has now met a significant milestone in the research and development

of high-quality melt-blown fabric production in Hong Kong.”

To address the challenges faced by local small and

medium-sized mask manufacturers, we focused on the research and development of

horizontal melt-blown fabric equipment to replace the traditional vertical design.

The MBHK01 first generation melt-blown fabric production machine can be set up

in spaces with lower ceilings and, at the same time, it requires less space. Small

and medium-sized mask manufacturers can now become self-sufficient with the

capability to produce melt-blown fabric with lower set up costs and less

space. They will be able to supply Hong

Kong with quality and cost-effective masks for the long-term.

Mastering melt-blown technology to control product quality

This project required a high level of industry expertise

and technical sophistication in different disciplines at every step, including

project planning, design, development of production line, selection of

materials, and production. Finally, quality assurance checks and controls are

the most important elements of the process.

Pure Living invited Professor Hu Jinlian of the Department

of Biomedical Engineering of the City University of Hong Kong to take part in

the project as a technical consultant. Professor Hu gave recommendations on the

parameters of formulation for production and production line enhancement. She

also led the testing and analysis of product quality, which is essential in

enhancing the production process and assuring the product quality meets

international standards.

The production process of Pure Living high-quality

melt-blown fabric is rigorous and precise.

The raw polypropylene is melted in the extruder at high temperatures and

filtered by multi-layer fine metal mesh to isolate impurities. Following that,

the polypropylene is ejected from a nozzle through a series of fine holes at

high pressure to produce a filiform shape. These filaments are collected and

cooled by a transportation belt, and the original filaments soon become a dense

melt-blown fabric. Finally, the melt-blown fabric is double-electrostatically

treated to enhance filtering and permeability. Then, it is cut and collected

into rolls of the required size.

Committed to scientific research for Hong Kong

Vanessa Ho added, “Although we have seen an increase in

overall supply of melt-blown fabric in the market and adjustments in pricing,

we noticed that the public is increasingly attentive to the quality of the

materials used for mask production. The market demand for high-quality

melt-blown fabric will continue unabated.

Pure Living developed a one-stop solution for melt-blown fabric for masks,

through our own research and development capabilities.

This provides local mask manufacturers with suitable equipment,

high-quality materials and the process to finetune their production lines. Local manufacturers will be able to manage the

quality control to enhance filterability of masks. The lower production costs allow local mask manufacturers

to adopt a more long-term and sustainable business approach.”

Moreover, the protective masks produced by Pure Living have

obtained ASTM Level 1 certification. Currently,

Pure Living is a supplier of masks to major local organizations such as the

University of Hong Kong. The company

also exports the masks to overseas markets.

“As a Hong Kong-based science and technology enterprise, we

are committed and passionate about contributing to Hong Kong with our strengths

in the chemical industry.

We are pleased that our R & D results will enable local

mask manufacturers to produce high-quality melt-blown fabric going-forward.”

Vanessa Ho added.

About Pure Living

Pure Living, founded in 2017, is one of

the key technology training companies in Hong Kong Science Park’s Incu-Tech

Program. It mainly sells automated sub packaging systems (EPR, Enhanced

Programmed Re-Bottler) and high-purity chemical reagents. The company aims to

develop and launch innovative products with excellent scientific research and a

deep understanding of the machinery and chemical industries. The company is

composed of senior professionals in the chemical industry, with over 20 years

of marketing experience. They have served with self-developed technologies and

advanced systems, providing laboratories worldwide with fully automated,

environmental-friendly, safe and cost-efficient technical solutions.

The increasing demand for testing and accreditation

today increases the demand for reagents and glass bottles. Pure Living uses its

unique skill to make glass bottles recyclable, offers cost savings for

customers, and utilizes a fully automatic process that helps improve safety

during production. The company has also successfully applied for several

funding projects from the Innovation and Technology Commission, including

participating in the Public Sector Trial Scheme in 2019, being approved to

prototype the EPR and carrying out the pilot scheme in the public sector.