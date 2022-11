Alan Brown steps down as Vistra Group CEO; Simon Webster to lead the next phase of growth for one of the world’s leading Fund and Corporate Service providers

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 3 November 2022 –Following a planned succession process leading into the next phase of growth, Vistra, one of the world’s leading Fund and Corporate Service providers announced today the appointment of Simon Webster as the new Chief Executive Officer for Vistra Group, effective 7 November 2022.