“Together, Restart from Heart” Tithe Ethical Consumption Movement 2022 Shopping Rewards Scheme, Pop-up Store, Workshop Support social enterprise with consumption
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 3 November 2022 – The 11th Tithe Ethical Consumption Movement (TECM) organised by the Fullness Social Enterprises Society (FSES) is themed with “Together, Restart from Heart” this year and the “Ethical Consumption Month” will be specially held in November 2022. Ms. Kelly Chen, who has been a keen supporter of the movement, continues her support as the Ambassador for the tenth consecutive year, starring in TECM promotional video and photoshoot. Starting from November 1st 2022, there will be a series of events including Shopping Rewards Scheme, Ethical Consumption Pop-up store, and social enterprise workshops for general public.