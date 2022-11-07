PFA imposes EPO on water filtration plant

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has stopped the production of an unregistered water filtration and drinking water company by imposing an emergency prohibition order (EPO) during a raid in Nishtar Town.

The raiding team has sent water samples for laboratory tests after confiscating 5,000 litres of water bottles and a huge stock. This was informed by PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik.

He said that a food business operator (FBO) was running a business of bottled water without getting accreditation from competent authority. He said that PFA imposed EPO due to violating the Punjab Pure Food Regulations as well as not to present the training and medical certificates of the workers.

PFA DG warned FBOs to ensure the use of food graded bottles and get registration certificates in a bid to run the business of water filtration plant or bottled water in Punjab.

He further said that the authority would continue its indiscriminate action against illegal food businesses across Punjab.

