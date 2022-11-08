41st FIABCI Global Leadership Summit Grasping Global Real Estate Movements on Dec. 6
KAOHSIUNG, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 8 November 2022 – Deputy Mayor Charles Lin of Kaohsiung City Government and Chairman Lily Chang of FIACBI-Taiwan co-hosted the press conference for the 41st FIABCI Global Leadership Summit, which will take place in Grand Hi-Lai Hotel from December 6th to December 9th. The summit will gather all real estate associations in Taiwan to “light up Kaohsiung to connect with the world” as a grand opening of the remarkable summit so that guests from all over the world could witness urban characteristics and architectural strength in Taiwan.