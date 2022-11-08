KLEVV Launches New 5600MT/s DDR5 Standard Desktop/Laptop Memory

Designed to support the latest Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake and AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 8 November 2022 –KLEVV, an emerging memory brand introduced by Essencore, unveils its latest DDR5 standard U-DIMM and SO-DIMM memory running at 5600MT/s. Designed to support both AMD’s latest RYZEN 7000 series processors and AM5 platform as well as Intel’s 13th Gen Raptor Lake processors and Z790 motherboards (note*), featuring blisteringly fast speed with a highly efficient power to performance ratio.