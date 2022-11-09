Over 50,000kg spices discarded in a month: PFA DG

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has imposed an emergency prohibition order (EPO) and discarded 500kg of tainted red chilli during a raid on a godown on Sharaqpur Road.

PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik said that EPO was imposed over proven contamination of substandard colours and other hazardous ingredients in red chilli. He said that PFA’s vigilance team has unearthed a godown by chasing a supply vehicle of the food business operator.

He said that PFA has discarded more than 50,000kg of substandard and tainted chilli in a month during different raids. He said the use of adulterated spices in food causes intestine cancer and other diseases.

The director general has requested people not use loose spices and adopt the habit to read the writing on the label before purchasing any foodstuff because reading food labels can help people make smart food choices.

He further said that the authority would continue its indiscriminate action against mafia involved in food adulteration.

