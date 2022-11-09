The Société Royale d’Encouragement du Cheval (SOREC) organizes the 8th edition of the Morocco International Meeting of horse racing (MIM), November 19th and 20th, at Casablanca-Anfa Racecourse

This major event welcomes a list of prestigious Moroccan and international participants

Grand Prix HRH The Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan;

Grand Prix HRH The Prince Moulay Rachid;

Prix The UAE President Cup.

CASABLANCA, MOROCCO – EQS Newswire – 9 November 2022 – The Société Royale d’Encouragement du Cheval (SOREC)will host the 8edition of the Morocco International Meeting (MIM), an event organized annually on the third weekend of November.This major event welcomes a list of prestigious Moroccan and international participants. SOREC has mobilized the best resources to organize this event in accordance with the international standards, as it continues its mission to strengthen the role of MIM in promoting Moroccan horse racing.” says Mr. Omar Skalli, CEO of SOREC.The Morocco International Meeting program will feature 14 races—including 8 international races—with a total prize money of €750.000. The first day will be dedicated to Thoroughbreds and the second to Purebred Arabians.The highlight races of the weekend will be the Grand Prix offor Purebred Arabians and for Thoroughbreds.Purebred Arabian Day will offer three additional major prizes:Thoroughbred Day will host the Grand Prix SOREC, part of the prestigious international competition series “Défi du Galop”.SOREC will provide international participants with significant support, notably for the transportation of horses and a complete welcome program.Hashtag: #SOREC

About SOREC

The Société Royale d’Encouragement du Cheval (SOREC) was created in 2003 as a public company under the supervision of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Rural Development, Water and Forests. SOREC has established a unique business model on the global scene, pursuing multiple missions: Breeding supervision and improvement in the National Stud farms, Horse racing management, betting management; and the construction and operation of horse racing infrastructures. SOREC strives to positioning the equine sector as a driving force for development in rural areas, directing actions to promote breeds and monetize the role of horses to support the emergence of ecosystems that are economically viable and financially independent.



