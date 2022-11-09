Top UK university welcomes talented international students as demand for health and life sciences booms

NORWICH, UK – Media OutReach – 9 November 2022 – The University of East Anglia (UEA) – the United Kingdom’s Top 30 university known for its world-leading research – is actively looking for talented international students in the fields of health and life sciences to study at its 360-acre campus in Norwich.As countries worldwide come to terms with the long-term health effects of ageing populations, the demand from international students for top-quality health care courses at UK universities is increasing year on year. From 2019 to 2021 Nursing and Adult Nursing has witnessed a 75% uptick, Counselling, Psychotherapy and Occupational Therapy 60%, and Physiotherapy 25%.– UEA’s on-campus international education partner – is offering an International Foundation in Pharmacy, Health and Life Sciences that provides students from across the globe with the opportunity to progress to over 60 courses at UEA.With UEA’s Medicine, Pharmacy and Pharmacology, Occupational Therapy, and Physiotherapy courses all ranked within the top 15 in their subject areas in the UK, INTO UEA is a perfect springboard for tomorrow’s top health professionals.from Hong Kong completed his Foundation programme at INTO UEA in 2019 and graduated from UEA in 2022 with a 1st in BSc Physiotherapy. He says: “My physiotherapy course provided me with a compulsory placement experience in hospital, allowing me to get practice and experience for my future working environment.”, also from Hong Kong, completed her Foundation course at INTO UEA in 2017, progressed to UEA and achieved a 1st in BSc Occupational Therapy before completing an MSc in Clinical Research. She says: “I completed six placements throughout my degree, equating to over 1200 hours of work. This equipped me with the knowledge and skills needed to become a confident newly-qualified Occupational Therapist.” INTO UEA ’s on-campus centre offers academic preparation courses and English language programmes designed specifically for international students. With a sharp focus on student success, the courses prepare international students for entry to UK universities.Programme Manager at INTO UEA, says:“Studying at INTO UEA means being at the heart of bioscience research, discovery and real-world innovation. UEA is an integral member of Norwich Research Park, Europe’s leading hub of bioscience researchers working together to solve real-world problems in health, food and the environment. Our students benefit from top-class teaching, facilities and opportunities to get involved.”“INTO UEA’s highly experienced team has outstanding success rates in helping students successfully gain places on competitive medicine and health science degree courses, through extensive personalised support.”UEA is ranked in the UK top 20 for research quality and UK top 25 in the Graduate Outcomes Survey.Hashtag: #INTOUniversityPartnerships

