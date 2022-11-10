Amazon donates S$100,000 to local NPOs, Delivering Smiles to children in Singapore
Arc Children’s Centre, SHINE Children and Youth Services, and Singapore Children’s Society are among the non-profit organizations that are part of the Amazon x Shop for Good wishlist initiative and will receive a cash donation to deliver smiles and support the underprivileged children in Singapore
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 10 November 2022 – (NASDAQ: AMZN) – This holiday season, Amazon is ramping up support for underprivileged children in Singapore via local non-profit organizations (NPOs) that are part of the Amazon x Shop for Good wishlist initiative. This includes donating a total of SGD100,000 in cash to NPOs such as Arc Children’s Centre, SHINE Children and Youth Services, and Singapore Children’s Society to help vulnerable children and youths in Singapore better learn, play, and develop in the long-run.
