DYXnet is Rolling Out the Enterprise-grade Email Security Solution with Green Radar

Eliminates Phishing and Malware Threats for Businesses of All Sizes in an Evolving Risk Landscape
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 10 November 2022 – DYXnet (a member of NEOLINK), one of the leading carrier-neutral network service providers in Greater China, announces a partnership with Green Radar, an email security solution provider in launching the enterprise-grade email security solution to meet the increasing customer needs with state-of-the-art approach to manage email threats for enterprises.