Federation for Self-financing Tertiary Education Catalyses Diversified Development of Students with Diploma of Applied Education Programme

transactions in August fell by 29% m-o-m with RVD home prices edging lower by 0.3% m-o-m; another 0.8% m-o-m drop is expected in August. Commercial

investment market remained subdued in Q3 with total transaction volumes falling by 64.3% q-o-q. Hong Kong buyers

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 8 September

2020 – The downward trend continued in both the residential and

investment markets in Q3 2020 as the pandemic and continuing geo-political

uncertainties continued to weigh on sentiment. Despite the

challenges, strong pent-up demand, government policy support, economic stimulus

packages and the low interest rate environment remain favourable factors that,

together, may stabilize the market and induce a rebound by the end of Q3.

Residential transactions

declined in Q3 by 6% quarter-on-quarter in both primary and secondary sales

markets but recorded a major increase of 30% when compared with Q3 2019. While

this indicates that social and economic factors continue to impact the residential

market, the unprecedented owner-occupier demand and anticipation of a

post-pandemic recovery can be strong stabilizers. Among individual estates,

property prices at Taikoo Shing as of August had fallen their lowest level

since January 2019 while those in The Harbourside have fallen even further, and

are now 10.6% below the previous trough in January 2019. Prices of popular

estates are expected to fall further in the near-term.

Mr Alva To, Cushman & Wakefield’s Vice President,

Greater China & Head of Consulting, Greater China, commented “The secondary sales market has come under severe challenges

from the pandemic blow. However, a recent decline in new cases coupled with

strong pent-up demand may support a rebound by the end of September 2020. Nonetheless,

from a more holistic perspective, with no lasting resolution to either the

pandemic or geo-political challenges and with unemployment forecast to reach 7%

by year-end, we expect home prices to remain under pressure and likely to

conclude the year with an average drop of 10% among popular estates.”

The investment

market remained subdued in Q3 as local and foreign buyers remained on the sidelines.

Year-to-date, a total of 32 major deals (each with a consideration of over

HK$100 million) have been recorded, of which just 10 were for commercial

property. Despite the fall in demand from local buyers, demand from PRC buyers

remained relatively stable, resulting in their accounting for half of the deals

concluded in the quarter. Among sectors, industrial was among the most active,

supported by purchases of en-bloc building. In contrast, investment into

retail, one of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic, remained muted.

Mr Tom Ko, Cushman & Wakefield’s Executive

Director, Capital Markets in Hong Kong, said, “With

demand for commercial property expected to remain weak in coming months, PRC

buying activity should continue to serve as a stable pillar of demand even as

many local and foreign buyers continue to take a wait-and-see approach. Nonetheless,

based on current trends, both the number of transactions and investment volume

in 2020 are expected to fall to a 10-year low.”

