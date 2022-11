New survey shows 84% of respondents believe sustainability is a core part of their organization’s strategy and the leadership team cares about sustainability

69% say their organization’s sustainability efforts are strongly or generally aligned with Hong Kong’s Climate Action Plan 2050

Only 21% of organizations believe they are fully utilizing technology to operate more sustainably

Changes in the energy market and energy supply over the past 12 months have motivated only 16% of respondents to increase investment in digitalization

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 10 November 2022 –A new study conducted by Business Environment Council (BEC), in collaboration with Schneider Electric , the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has found that given the maturing guidelines around sustainability and climate-related reporting, 84% of respondents believe sustainability is a core part of their organization’s strategy and that their leadership teams care about sustainability and climate change.