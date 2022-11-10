New survey shows 84% of respondents believe sustainability is a core part of their organization’s strategy and the leadership team cares about sustainability
- 69% say their organization’s sustainability efforts are strongly or generally aligned with Hong Kong’s Climate Action Plan 2050
- Only 21% of organizations believe they are fully utilizing technology to operate more sustainably
- Changes in the energy market and energy supply over the past 12 months have motivated only 16% of respondents to increase investment in digitalization
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 10 November 2022 – A new study conducted by Business Environment Council (BEC), in collaboration with Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has found that given the maturing guidelines around sustainability and climate-related reporting, 84% of respondents believe sustainability is a core part of their organization’s strategy and that their leadership teams care about sustainability and climate change.