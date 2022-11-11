Adrian Cheng Launches The WEMP Foundation, First Non-Profit Dedicated to Children’s Mental Health
Adrian Cheng: “Children are tomorrow’s leaders. It is our responsibility to educate, nurture and empower them to build a better future for themselves, and the world.”Non-profit is joined by heavyweight advisors to support underserved children in Hong Kong; innovative family programme has already benefited over 20,000 students and parents to date
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 11 November 2022 – Children are the key to the future of society. Creating a healthy and positive environment in which they grow and reach their full potential is therefore imperative. Yet, during nearly three years of the pandemic, many children from underprivileged families are faced with mental problems of varying degrees. To meet this mental health challenge and to provide professional one-stop services on children’s mental health support, Adrian Cheng, Chief Executive Officer of New World Development (0017.HK), has personally founded the non-profit organisation The WEMP Foundation, and invited a star-studded advisory committee from across professionals to share innovative, positive parenting skills with parents and teachers. The move is also in response to the ongoing need to enhance social mental health services and support for children and families in Hong Kong. Since its launch, The WEMP Foundation has benefited over 20,000 students and parents.