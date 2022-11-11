BTL Announces Region’s First EMSculpt NEO Edge™ Applicator in Singapore — Redefines Body Sculpting in Stubborn Areas

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 11 November 2022 – A leader in non-invasive body sculpting therapies, BTL , today announced the launch of its latest EMSculpt NEO EDGE™ Applicator in Singapore. Built upon the success of the game-changing EMSculpt NEO treatment, the EMSculpt NEO EDGE™ Applicator is the first of its kind in the region, offering a breakthrough in non-invasive body sculpting treatment by specifically targetting hard-to-reach areas.Designed with precision and developed to treat key concerns such as love handles, the sleek applicator allows for a better body contour, especially for curvy areas like the lateral abdomen. Emitting 2 energies simultaneously, the Edge™ applicator utilises radiofrequency and HIFEM™ technology to address fat deposits and muscle groups in a single non-invasive treatment. In addition, this new device extension also tones the oblique muscles when treating the lateral abdomen, which can significantly improve posture, core strength, and back discomfort.commented, “BTL has always pride itself as the manufacturers of the most advanced non-invasive treatments that aim to deliver proven results. Our treatments are comfortable and help individuals achieve their best selves. With the introduction of EMSculpt NEO EDGE™ Applicator, we are confident that we can continue to deliver compelling results for individuals looking for a full body contour solution that is non-surgical and effective.”BTL has become the world’s leading aesthetics equipment manufacturer since its inception in 1993. With a strategic focus on developing non-invasive treatments, BTL has since delivered comfortable and effective solutions with its cutting-edge technology. The company’s research and development team continue to innovate and revolutionise new aesthetic solutions for those looking to look and feel good.With over 1 million treatments administered to date, and with the latest addition of the EMSculpt NEO EDGE™ Applicator to the highly sought-after EMSculpt NEO treatment, BTL leads the way in providing gold-standard solutions for their customers.BTL EMSculpt NEO EDGE™ Applicator will be available atandHashtag: #BTL

About BTL

Established in 1993, BTL has been innovating research, medical, and healthcare equipment to improve the services of practices. With over 70 offices globally, BTL has revolutionized the way to offer the most advanced non-invasive solutions for body shaping, skin tightening & other medical aesthetic treatments, including women’s intimate health and wellness.



Backed by its cutting-edge technology to produce optimum results, BTL has partnered with many aesthetic clinics to offer solutions such as EMSCULPT Neo, EMSELLA, Exilis Ultra and more to EMpower their clients with the confidence they deserve.



