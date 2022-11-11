Okta Introduces Okta Customer Identity Cloud to Help Businesses Grow User Bases Without Compromising Security

Customer identity solution powered by Auth0 improves customer experience and reduces security risk with new product innovations for modern app builders

Passkeys support: Passkeys are a replacement for passwords that make it faster and easier for users to sign into apps and websites on any device. App builders can turn on passkeys using a toggle in our dashboard, without touching their code.

Highly Regulated Identity: Highly Regulated Identity is a new toolset that allows customers to safeguard riskier transactions with extra security and policy control.

Security Center: Security Center leverages Okta’s vast threat insights from billions of authentications to create a single pane of glass for security teams to monitor in real-time, detect, and respond to any suspicious activity.

Okta Workforce Enterprise Connection: Okta Workforce Enterprise Connection makes it easy for SaaS app builders to offer out-of-the-box integrations to Okta Workforce Identity Cloud, providing end-users with a seamless and trustworthy login experience. This enterprise connection is included on all Enterprise and B2B self-service plans for no additional charge, and now easier to discover and configure for SaaS Apps use cases.

Organizations: Organizations enables SaaS companies to manage and model identity for business customers as organizations, and configure custom, organization-based branding and policies. New support for up to two million organizations per tenant, two million members per organization, and improved search capabilities are available now.

About Okta

Okta is the World's Identity Company. As the leading independent Identity partner, we free everyone to safely use any technology—anywhere, on any device or app. The most trusted brands trust Okta to enable secure access, authentication, and automation.