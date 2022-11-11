Qianhai announced the “Qianhai Global Service Provider Program” at the 2022 Qianhai Global Investment Promotion Conference
SHENZHEN QIANHAI – Media OutReach – 11 November 2022 – The 2022 Qianhai Global Investment Promotion Conference, hosted by the Qianhai Authority and jointly organized by the Nanshan District Government and Bao’an District Government, was held on November 8, 2022. The conference theme was “Invest in Qianhai, Building a Winning Future”. The conference demonstrated Qianhai’s economic vitality, policy appeal and driving forces of innovation, boosted the confidence of domestic and foreign companies to invest and develop in Qianhai, and attracted the attention of global businesses and investors. Qianhai announced the “Qianhai Global Service Provider Plan” at the conference as an invitation to global service providers in eight majors service sectors.