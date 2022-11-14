CommonWealth Parenting Combines Education with the Metaverse during the 2022 International Conference on Education Innovation
TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 14 November 2022 – Taiwan’s seminal education-related extravaganza, the “International Conference on Education Innovation” hosted by CommonWealth Education Media and Publishing (CommonWealth Parenting), recently concluded its eleventh iteration. The central theme of 2022 was “Better”. Over 30 educational leaders from Taiwan, Japan, and the United States shared their views with nearly 1,000 participating parents and education workers during the live event.