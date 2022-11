Melco’s Jade Dragon honored as Macau’s one and only Black Diamond restaurant by Trip.com Gourmet 2022 Global Elite Restaurant List

MACAU SAR – Media OutReach – 15 November 2022 – Melco Resorts & Entertainment announces Jade Dragon, its signature Cantonese fine-dining restaurant at City of Dreams, continues to uphold its status as Macau’s one and only Black Diamond restaurant byfor the second consecutive year.