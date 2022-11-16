Moloco looks to South East Asia to propel further growth

From customer success stories to new regional leadership team, the machine learning firm taps on sea of opportunity in the fastest-growing region

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 16 November 2022 – Moloco , a leader in machine learning solutions for growth and monetization,are utilizing Moloco Cloud Demand Side Platform (DSP) to fuel their growth in the South East Asia region.Powered by Moloco's proprietary machine learning algorithms, the Moloco Cloud DSP empowers growth marketers to leverage their own unique, first-party data to increase the returns on their advertising campaigns. Moloco Cloud DSP uses Deep Neural Networks to provide rapid and sustained return on ad spend (ROAS) through machine-scale automation. The prediction models are constantly updated, enabling marketers to consistently maximize return of investments on any goal: cost per install (CPI), cost per action (CPA), and ROAS.AAX, the first exchange to use the Satoshi Standard (SATS) to drive the adoption of Bitcoin as well as the first to be powered by LSEG Technology, partnered with Moloco to better target high quality users who would not only download their app, but also sign-up and deposit. Together with Moloco, AAX created dynamic pricing ads, starting initially with 4 markets before expanding the campaign to encompass 40 markets covering Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and the Middle East. Overall, the campaign exceeded CPA targets by 75% on Android and 25% on iOS.Meanwhile, live streaming application Bigo Live was also able to leverage Moloco's Cloud DSP service for enhanced advertising. Developed by Singapore-based BIGO Technology, Bigo Live utilizes Artificial Intelligence and Real Time Communications to connect diversified communities around the world. The Bigo Live team partnered with Moloco to identify valuable, active users that would support their global expansion. Moloco brought to the table access to global inventories, enabling Bigo Live to expand to over 20 geographies, and guidance on iOS StoreKit Ad Network (SKAN) adoption when Apple's SKAN system first debuted. The campaign also conducted A/B testing on creatives to enable further data-driven optimizations. Ultimately, the campaign exceeded CPA and CPI goals by 10-15%, depending on the geography.To support Moloco's continued expansion in South East Asia, the firm has further announced the appointments ofto head up its two flagship business units.Yu-Sien Low first joined Moloco in May 2021 as Director, Head of Account Management for Greater China and South East Asia. She previously worked in Google Singapore in the account management team and drove operational excellence. Prior to Moloco she was Head of Mid-Market, SEA in Criteo Singapore where she joined as a founding member."I'm honored to spearhead Moloco's expansion in three of our most dynamic markets – South East Asia, Australia and New Zealand. We live in an era where 'walled gardens' like Facebook or Google threaten to block access to data and, by consequence, growth opportunities. Through Moloco's deep learning and machine learning technology, I look forward to leveling the playing field and supporting companies of all shapes and sizes in unlocking their potential," saidJunho Lee will head up Moloco's RMP Business in SEA and ANZ to enable eCommerce players to drive Retail Media transformation with the right level of technologies. Before joining Moloco, Lee worked for Amazon Web Services for 6 years where he contributed in building new business practices over partner ecosystems and scalable cloud sales practices. He also held roles at leading IT companies including Samsung Electronics, Vodafone, and SK Telecom, "It's a critical time for eCommerce marketplaces in South East Asia, Australia and New Zealand. As they look for solutions to propel their next stage of growth, Retail Media presents a market value of USD$100 billion in 2022 with rapid growth expected over the next 5 years. I'm excited to bring Moloco's Machine Learning-based solution to market to transform eCommerce marketplaces and drive higher ROAS for merchants with relevant and personalized sponsored product recommendations based on real-time shopper behavior."

Moloco's goal is to make the digital economy more equitable and profitable by delivering advanced machine learning to companies of all sizes. With Moloco's machine learning platform for growth and performance, every app publisher and online retailer can now unlock the value of their unique, first-party data. Moloco Cloud DSP enables performance marketers to scale user acquisition quickly and achieve greater lifetime value through battle-tested prediction models. Moloco Retail Media Platform enables online retailers and marketplaces to establish their own performance ad business. Moloco was founded in 2013 by a team of former Google machine learning engineers. Headquartered in Redwood City, Calif., Moloco has nine offices across the US, UK, Korea, China, Japan, and Singapore.