Travel with Kumamon to the immersive fantasy adventure of Japan’s official Kumamon Land in VEX Metaverse!
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 17 November 2022 – Approaching the new metaverse era, Kumamoto Prefectural Government and ADK Emotions Inc. of Japan team up with VEX Limited to debut the virtual Kumamon Land in VEXMETA (VEX’s metaverse). Kumamon, the Sales Manager and Happiness Manager for Kumamoto Prefectural, is going to guide you along the magical journey and immersive travel experiences in the virtual Kumamon Land from January, 2023.