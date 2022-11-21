Southco Introduces New Products to Popular Cam Latch Line
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 21 November 2022 – Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions and hinges/ positioning technology has expanded its line of cam latches with three new products targeting specific customer use cases. Soutcho’s E5 Cam Latch series makes it possible to provide secure, reliable door closure with a simple 90-degree turn. The comprehensive line includes both fixed-grip and adjustable-grip options, providing the ideal solution for a wide range of industries including HVAC, industrial machinery, off-highway vehicles, and bus and coach.