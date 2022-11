Captiva Verde Wellness Corp Announces Private Placement

Coquitlam, British Columbia – Newsfile Corp. – November 22, 2022 –(CSE: PWR) (OTC Pink: CPIVF) (the ““) is pleased to announce that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement of 20,000,000 units at CDN $0.02 per unit for CDN $400,000.00. Each unit comprises one common share and one five-year whole share purchase warrant convertible into one new common share at CDN $0.05 per common share. There will be a four (4) month hold period. Use of proceeds is general working capital.On Behalf of the Board of Directors“Jeff Ciachurski”Jeffrey CiachurskiChief Executive Officer and DirectorCell: (949) 903-5906E-mail: westernwind@shaw.ca