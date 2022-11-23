Warner Bros. Discovery and Pau Jar Charity Foundation Present After Covid-19

Premiering in Southeast Asia on November 30, new show shares how Taiwan navigated and thrived during the pandemic through technology and resilience

, presents After COVID-19. This eye-opening new show will premiere on Discovery Channel in Southeast Asia on November 30, 2022, at 8:05 pm (SEA/PH) and 7:05 pm (BKK/JKT).

After COVID-19

will showcase an in-depth perspective of how Taiwan saw the situation as a catalyst for change amid the disastrous global effects brought about by COVID-19. By combining prompt, strategic action with world-class technologies, Taiwan enabled life after COVID to become more advanced than ever.

“After COVID-19 focuses on the present state of Taiwan, documenting how far the country has developed – from its healthcare to building design, as well as advances in Taiwanese e-commerce and education practices,” said Cindy Ma, Head of Commercial Taiwan, Warner Bros. Discovery. “We are pleased to partner with the Par Jar Charity Foundation to highlight the multitude of innovations that Taiwan has brought forth over the past two years in this new one-off special.”

Jin-Xiang Lai, Chairman of Pau Jar Charity Foundation, said: “We are truly excited to partner with leading media company Warner Bros. Discovery, as we share how the Taiwanese took the opportunity to reshape various aspects of the nation. With hard work, resilience, and advanced technologies, they were able to significantly progress their telemedicine, architecture, e-commerce, and e-learning capabilities.”

Documenting how Taiwan combined its resilience and innovative spirit to embrace new technology, materials, thinking, and needs for reform, the special showcases several breakthroughs, offering audiences an insight into how these will benefit present and future lives.

Telemedicine.

With Taiwan aging faster than before, the rise of critical patient care will eventually result in a strain and shortage on the medical system. This led local experts to transform the system to cater to long-term healthcare with the use of big data, artificial

intelligence, and IoT devices. By applying the concept of “smart medical care,” Taiwan can reduce the risk of patients frequently entering and leaving the hospital, practice high-precision medicine, and help conserve hospitals’ manpower and resources.

Architecture.

With “resilient cities” becoming a priority in recent years, Taiwan stands at the forefront, investing in sustainable structures which can withstand natural disasters, as well as the pandemic. ICUs were built with the highest standard of medical-grade materials and dedicated systems for effective containment of the virus. An antibacterial light developed by Delta Electronics and derived from Spectrum 222 technology has proven to be a more powerful disinfectant than alcohol and, thus an epidemic prevention

to this day.

E-commerce.

In this post-pandemic era, the Taiwanese have completely shifted from shopping in malls to shopping online. Logistics warehouses quickly replaced small shops, shopping malls, and department stores in every corner of the city and can now process up to 20,000 orders a day with the help of automatic warehousing systems. Now predominantly managed by handling robots, these super warehouses operate on a computerized, error-proof design and contactless lifestyle.

E-learning.

Distance teaching has been the norm for quite some time, with educators now thinking in the form of “digital learning” and “virtual classrooms.” Taiwan’s VR experts provide the world with a new co-learning space, a learning environment of different places, empathy, and synchronicity. Its entry into the metaverse breaks all the time and space constraints that hinder people’s imagination, embracing this world of new experiences.

Note to Editors

After COVID-19

is produced and developed by Grace Liao in association with Flowing Films for Discovery Channel.

After Covid-19

After Covid-19

• The pandemic urged Taiwan to accelerate its advancements in telemedicine and architecture.• Taiwan's technological innovations furthered its e-commerce and e-learning capabilities to fulfill the consumers' evolving needs.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world’s most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Television, WB Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit