AIA is the first to bring a bespoke sustainable thematic fund from Robeco to the Singapore ILP market

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 24 November 2022 – AIA Singapore today launched the AIA Sustainable Multi-Thematic Fund, making it the first bespoke sustainable thematic fund in Singapore for investment-linked products (ILPs). The sustainability fund will be available to customers through AIA’s comprehensive ILP offerings. It is also the first sustainability fund AIA has launched in Singapore.says, “We are seeing increasing understanding on the importance of integrating sustainability factors into customers’ portfolio selection and investment decisions. The AIA Sustainable Multi-Thematic Fund is managed by Robeco, a leading Netherlands-based investment firm that has been at the forefront of sustainable investing. Robeco stands out for its commitment to driving real-world impact across key sustainable themes while delivering long-term financial returns.”Robeco is recognised for their leading expertise in sustainable and thematic investing [1] . Robeco actively collaborates with financial institutions as part of their commitment to making financial markets more sustainable.says, “We are delighted to work with AIA in launching the AIA Sustainable Multi-Thematic Fund for the Singapore ILP market. Robeco has been a leader in sustainable investing since 1995. In the past years, we have seen the growing number of investors adding impact goals to their financial objectives in their investment portfolios. Robeco is among the first asset managers to consider the real-world impact while capturing the investment opportunities from sustainable themes. In working with partners such as AIA, who are also committed to a more sustainable world, we will help to bring diversified impact investing to more ILP investors.”says, “The AIA Sustainable Multi-Thematic Fund offers investors a genuinely ambitious way of gaining exposure to the most significant sustainability themes of our time. All this in one diversified global equity portfolio. Robeco have been pioneers in thematic investing since the launch of our Sustainable Water Equities fund in 2001, one of the world’s first sustainable water strategies. So, our thematic fund range brings a new dimension to traditional wealth managers’ equity fund selection, focusing on value chains and product life cycle. AIA, in partnership with Robeco, is thinking beyond the traditional sector/region equity framework and are offering diversification through a combination of high conviction thematic strategies.”The sustainability fund aims to outperform the MSCI World Index (Net Return) by pursuing investable themes that benefit from sustainability megatrends and which actively address social and environmental challenges, taking into account their real-world positive impact. The fund is focused on companies that contribute positively to one or more of the six themes, which include Sustainable Healthy Living, Smart Energy, Sustainable Water, Smart Materials, Smart Mobility and Circular Economy. The fund also seeks to manage market volatility through portfolio construction that optimises risk-adjusted return to provide stable long-term performances.The bespoke multi-thematic fund consists of underlying strategies focused on sustainable outcomes.