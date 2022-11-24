Tia Lee’s Animation Series Takes a New Turn Fourth Episode Welcomes the Handsome Prince
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 24 November 2022 – Tia Lee Yu Fen, Asian fashion icon, C-POP singer, film and television actress, released the fourth part of her “GOODBYE PRINCESS” animation series on 22 November. With many twists and turns in the story, the latest episode is the most dramatic and romantic one in the series. The viewership figures of the “GOODBYE PRINCESS” animation and motion images MV pre-release campaign series has scaled new heights, with almost 70 million views to date.
In the fourth episode, “Pawn to Queen“, Tia continues plunging downwards from the last episode; the puppet princess eventually lands on a chessboard. In this dreamland, she becomes a white pawn. On the other side of the chessboard, the queen reads the newspaper and commands the black chess pieces to attack. The white pawn keeps her calm and evades the attacks with agility, eventually reaching the opposite side of the chessboard. There, she sheds the white pawn uniform to regain her human form. In the background, a castle appears mysteriously as a handsome prince kneels down before her to declare his love for her.
In the fourth episode, “Pawn to Queen“, Tia continues plunging downwards from the last episode; the puppet princess eventually lands on a chessboard. In this dreamland, she becomes a white pawn. On the other side of the chessboard, the queen reads the newspaper and commands the black chess pieces to attack. The white pawn keeps her calm and evades the attacks with agility, eventually reaching the opposite side of the chessboard. There, she sheds the white pawn uniform to regain her human form. In the background, a castle appears mysteriously as a handsome prince kneels down before her to declare his love for her.