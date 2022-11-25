Celebrate the love of giving at Mrs Claus Bakery in LANDMARK

This festive season, LANDMARK celebrates with four charity partners empowered by Hongkong Land HOME FUND
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 25 November 2022 – Celebrate the Love of Giving at LANDMARK this festive season with Mrs Claus and her team of over80 Christmas Helpers as they create delicious cookie treats to share with family and friends at her magnificent bakery. A bakery complete with 16 festive attractions from the sweetest Gingerbread House, giant steaming Tea Pot House, towering Cookie Christmas Tree, to the Ingredients Library for everyone to join in the fun and enjoy.