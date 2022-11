Celebrate the love of giving at Mrs Claus Bakery in LANDMARK

This festive season, LANDMARK celebrates with four charity partners empowered by Hongkong Land HOME FUND

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 25 November 2022 – Celebrate the Love of Giving at LANDMARK this festive season with Mrs Claus and her team ofas they create delicious cookie treats to share with family and friends at her magnificent bakery. A bakery complete withfrom the sweetest Gingerbread House, giant steaming Tea Pot House, towering Cookie Christmas Tree, to the Ingredients Library for everyone to join in the fun and enjoy.