Shopee Brings Excitement of the Football Fiesta to Malaysians

Unite as one to discover the latest in-app entertainment and rewarding experiences
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 25 November 2022 –Shopee Malaysia continues to stay ahead of the game by bringing local communities together through a common interest in football. With over 13 million football fans in Malaysia, the Shopee Football Fiesta, in partnership with brands: Hisense, Coca-Cola, and vivo, allows users to discover the latest football-related content, in-app entertainment, and enjoy rewarding experiences.