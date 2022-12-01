Alto Metals now drilling at historic high-grade Oroya Mine

Published: December 1, 2022

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA – News Direct – 1 December 2022 – Alto Metals Ltd (ASX:AME) managing director Matt Bowles joins Proactive to discuss more high-grade gold returned in RC drilling at the Sandstone Gold Project’s Indomitable camp in WA. The explorer defined mineralisation over 2.5 kilometres and intersected a high-grade gold structure. Bowles says maiden regional drilling is underway at the historic Oroya Mine, where previous mining focused on bonanza-style mineralisation within the reef and much of the surrounding mineralisation was left unmined.

