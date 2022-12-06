Fortune Insight enters agreement with Dow Jones, strengthening its newly integrated platform for global market content

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 6 December 2022 – Fortune Insight, a Hong Kong-based FinTech company, announced that it has signed an agreement with Dow Jones, the publisher of The Wall Street Journal (“WSJ”), to offer select WSJ content to Fortune Insight customers.The Wall Street Journal is the world’s definitive source of trusted news and information to help people make decisions. This new agreement will offer Fortune Insight customers access to a selection of WSJ’s uniquely trusted content through Fortune Insight’s Prime website and mobile app.“As one of the top financial news websites in Hong Kong, Fortune Insight applies AI and big data technology to instantly provide the public with daily first-hand financial news synchronizing the pulse of world markets. Our partnership with Dow Jones and The Wall Street Journal, adding with Fortune Insight’s group of professional investment and financial columnists, will bring readers faster and more practical financial content,” said Nathan Tsang, CTO of Fortune Insight. “We are very pleased to be able to reach this strategic collaboration with Dow Jones.”“Fortune Insights’ in-depth focus on economic and fintech issues aligns nicely with The Wall Street Journal’s extensive coverage across the business and finance sectors. We are pleased to partner with Fortune Insight to expand the reach of The Wall Street Journal, introducing its world-class journalism to new audiences.” said Nick Pimm, VP & Head of International Enterprise Sales, Dow Jones.Fortune Insight partners with Dow Jones by launching a new FIP+ scheme, which will provide a paid subscription service with an annual fee of HK$998. Subscribers can enjoy full access to all language online content provided by The Wall Street Journal. In addition, FIP+ subscribers also enjoy 7-Day Free All Access across all columns on Fortune Insight Prime (which is valued at HK$7,900).FIP+ subscribers will also enjoy a series of exclusive offers provided by Fortune Insight. Interested parties may refer to the latest updates on Fortune Insight Prime Website.Hashtag: #FortuneInsight

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Fortune Insight

A FinTech and financial information media platform based in Hong Kong, Fortune Insight provides readers with the latest news headlines, features, and market analysis by applying its own in-house AI and big data system. In 2020, the platform launched Fortune Insight Prime cooperating with more than 40 financial writers and analysts in Hong Kong to produce a series of financial columns and podcasts. Fortune Insight Prime mobile app was launched in early 2022. In May, Fortune Insight officially partners with Dow Jones & Company.



《FI PRIME x Wall Street Journal》：