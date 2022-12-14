Continuation of TECM Spirit Support Social Enterprises at Christmas

Practice Ethical Consumption both online & offline Make your consumption
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 14 December 2022 – The 2022 Tithe Ethical Consumption Movement (TECM) organised by the Fullness Social Enterprises Society (FSES) is themed with “Together, Restart from Heart.” This November is TECM’s “Ethical Consumption Month”, the campaign not only received great support from TECM Ambassador Ms. Kelly Chen, but also enthusiastic participation from the general public. Through the Shopping Rewards Scheme, Ethical Consumption Pop-up store, and social enterprise workshops, the public enjoyed high-quality products and services from different social enterprises. They also learned about inspiring stories behind social enterprises and how ethical consumption can bring forth positive changes to society.