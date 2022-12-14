Good For The Earth: Honpo Introduces New Range Of Environmentally Friendly Wallpapers

Honpo , the top-rated wallcovering supplier in Singapore, is delighted to introduce a new collection – Flax Wallpaper – that allows homeowners to live more sustainably through the walls of their homes. Designed, developed, and produced by Honpo in their flagship factory in Japan, the Flax Wallpaper is the company's first-ever initiative to expand its product offerings to cater to a rising number of green consumers in Singapore and around the world.The Flax Wallpaper is 100% plant-derived and made from 65% flax fibre and 35% viscose. These raw materials not only adhere to global safety standards but also do not contain any harmful chemicals that further pollute the environment. In addition, the Flax Wallpaper will be decomposed by bacteria into the soil, preventing excess wastage and allowing consumers to lower their overall carbon footprint.Despite the common misconception that environmentally friendly products are less effective, Honpo's Flax Wallpaper does not fall into that category – being highly durable, tear-resistant, and robust. The Flax Wallpaper is also specifically designed to cater to Singapore's weather conditions. It can reduce indoor humidity by absorbing moisture in the air.Considering that sustainability is increasingly becoming a crucial factor for homeowners and interior designers worldwide, eco-friendly wallpapers, such as Honpo's Flax Wallpaper, will provide an opportunity for consumers to lead their desired lifestyle.Honpo has always made the effort to stay ahead of interior trends, which is why the company has decided to take the lead in producing sustainable wallpapers that have yet to be mainstream in the industry. This is made possible by the company's effort to travel yearly to discover obscure brands and designs and experiment with different interior styles, materials, and many more.Launched in Singapore in 2019, Honpo can be regarded as a global wallpaper specialist and the one-stop shop for all international wallpaper designs and wall decal stickers in Singapore . The company also provides a personalised interior design solution, which consumers can receive by heading down to its showrooms at 61 Ubi Rd 1, Oxley Bizhub, #01-31, S(408727), and 30 Loyang Way, #06-02/03/04, S(508769), for inspiration and wallpaper installation services. There is also an in-house designer to offer interior décor suggestions. Internationally acclaimed brands, such as Toli, Arte, and Mooi, have worked alongside Honpo to deliver unique materials and finishings for residential and industrial renovation projects.

