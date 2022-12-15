Empowering a Better Future with New Technologies and Virtuous Innovation at OPPO INNO DAY 2022
- OPPO has unveiled the first product under its OHealth brand, the OHealth H1 family health monitor, alongside its second self-developed chip, the MariSilicon Y Bluetooth audio SoC, and OPPO Air Glass 2, empowering users with truly intelligent living experiences.
- Through its belief in Virtuous Innovation, OPPO will open up more possibilities to empower a better future together with more partners.
SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach – 15 December 2022 – OPPO today held its annual technology event, OPPO INNO DAY 2022, in an online format streamed live. Themed ‘Empowering a Better Future’, the event showcased OPPO’s determination to enrich its four Smart Initiatives in smart entertainment, smart productivity, smart health, and smart learning to deliver more innovation for good and build an inclusive and more positive future for all.