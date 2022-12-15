Parc 66 to be 100% Powered by Renewable Energy – the First Commercial Development in Jinan and Shandong Province

The achievement also takes the Company’s renewable electricity mix in its mainland China properties to almost one quarter
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 15 December 2022 – Hang Lung Properties (the “Company” or “Hang Lung”, SEHK stock code: 00101) is pleased to announce that its world-class commercial development in Jinan, Parc 66, will be 100% powered by renewable energy from January 1, 2023, making it the first commercial property in Jinan and Shandong Province to achieve net-zero carbon emissions in terms of annual electricity consumption for both landlord and tenant operations. The move also accelerates the Company’s progress towards its 2025 renewable energy target for its mainland China portfolio, with almost 25% of electricity demand to be met by renewable energy sources.