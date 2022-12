THE Mining Investment Event of the North Returns June 19-21, 2023

Expanded Program & New Value-Added Features

Event Format: Invitation only. Private one-on-one rooms for meetings with investors arranged via MeetMax Sun. June 18

3:00 pm – 6:30 pm – Register early at the Pre – Registration & Ice Breaker – hosted by IR.INC

– Salles des Armes, The Fairmont Château DAY I – Mon, June 19

7:00 am – 5:00 pm

Exploration Sessions – Company Presentations, Keynote Speakers/Panels & scheduled 1×1 meetings; Québec Armoury

– Gala Welcome Event hosted by O3 Mining – 6:00 PM; The Fairmont Château Frontenac Rooms

– Stifel After Dark Event – 9:00 PM – Midnight; The Fairmont Château, The SAM Lounge DAY II – Tues, June 20

7:00 am – 5:00 pm

Critical Metals Sessions – Company Presentations, Keynote Speakers/Panels & scheduled 1×1 meetings; Québec Armoury

– Cocktails Hosted by Laurentian Bank – 6:00 PM; The Fairmont Château Frontenac Rooms

– IR.INC Dark Event – 9:00 PM – Midnight; The Fairmont Château, The SAM Lounge DAY III – Wed, June 21

7:00 am – 4:00 pm

Producers, Royalty Co’s &

Developers Sessions – Company Presentations, Keynote Speakers/Panels & scheduled 1×1 meetings; Québec Armoury

– Farewell Cocktails Hosted by IR.INC- 5:00 PM; Québec Armoury

Premier Sponsor: Laurentian Bank SecuritiesGold: BMO, Stifel GMP, O3 Mining, Maple Gold Mines, JDS Group of CompaniesSilver: PearTree Financial, MI3 Financial CommunicationsBronze: Cassels, INFOR Financial Group, Crux Investor, Global Business Reports,Amvest Capital, North Equities, Generation IACP, Brooks & NelsonPartners: The Northern Miner, Kitco, BTV, Resource World, Newsfile,Mining Network, Simply Better Marketing, Quebec City Business DestinationToronto, Ontario – Newsfile Corp. – December 15, 2022 –andare pleased to announce thatis expanding to three full days, commencingand endingand will once again be held at theandin Quebec City.THE Event, Canada’s only Tier I Mining Investment Conference, will showcase the best of Canadian mining to international global investors with up to 60 participating companies and industry keynotes and panels featured over three days. French and English translation will be a feature for every presenting company. A limited number of invitations will be available for accredited retail investors who will be welcome to view live presentations and attend networking events. Participating company slots are now quickly being confirmed and information regarding participating companies, speakers & panelists, and registration applications for issuers and investors may be found here: https://vidconferences.com/conferences-events/in-person/tier-1-mining-conference/ Stay tuned for more exciting developments in the coming weeks. If you are interested in participating, please contact Jennifer Choi, jchoi@vidconferences.com Joanne JobinPrincipal & FounderIR.INC & VIDJennifer ChoiVice President, AdministrationIR.INC & VID

