PFA discards 1,500kg unhygienic meat

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has set ablaze 1,500 kilograms of unhygienic meat as per eco-friendly policy at PAMCO Furnace after seizing during a raid in Bakar Mandi.

PFA also lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused named Kashif (meat supplier) in the nearest police station over violation of the Punjab Pure Food Regulations. The raid was conducted under the supervision of PFA Director General Muddassir Riaz Malik.

He said that acting on the tipoff, the raid was conducted against the supplier in Bakar Mandi and caught a man red-handed.

The director general said that 37.5 maunds of unhygienic meat were to be supplied to different local restaurants and fast food points in the city while the PFA ruined their unholy ambitions by taking timely action. The authority also witnessed an abundance of insects and poor cleanliness arrangements during the raid.

Muddassir said the use of stale or sick meat is not fit for human consumption and causes health problems.

He has warned butchers and meat companies to sell the meat of healthy animals otherwise, lawbreakers would be dealt with iron-handedly. The PFA is struggling day and night to improve the food quality and to ensure the provision of standard food in Punjab, he added.

