Luxury beauty advisory SWISS REJU wins COSMOPOLITAN Best of the Best Panel’s Choice Award, celebrating exceptional body contouring results

HONG KONG SAR – Media Outreach – 19 December 2022 – Luxury beauty advisory SWISS REJU has been honored with “Best of the Best Panel’s Choice Award” by prestigious beauty giant COSMOPOLITAN. This award is an affirmation of SWISS REJU’s innovative body contouring program and its outstanding effects on helping people to obtain better body shape safely and non-invasively.