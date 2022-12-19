PureDew Officially Launches Their e-Store On Lazada And Shopee

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 19 December 2022 – PureDew is proud to announce that it has launched its e-Store on two of the most popular e-commerce shopping platforms in Singapore – Lazada and Shopee. To celebrate its official launch and the Christmas season, the company is also rolling out an exclusive promotional campaign during this period.Among the first batch of products to launch on the new marketplace are the SnowDrop Hydrogen and SnowDrop Spoon water dispensers/purifiers. Both of these models provide industry-leading filtering systems, making purified drinking water easily accessible and available in every household. The SnowDrop Hydrogen is also able to generate hydrogen water, which is scientifically proven to reduce inflammation and body recovery time.With the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a major shift in customer purchasing behaviour. E-commerce shopping platforms like Lazada and Shopee have seen a significant increase in regular users in recent years. Thus, PureDew has decided to utilise these platforms to shift their focus from commercial settings to providing homeowners with a water purifier for their home . Not only would multiple payment options, discounts and vouchers be available on these platforms, but instalment plans will also be an option for buyers.PureDew is a reputable supplier that anyone looking for a water dispenser in Singapore can count on. The company has had a strong foothold in the commercial industry for years, with its drinking water fountains being utilised in various venues such as Gardens By The Bay, Changi Airport Terminals and more. Moving forward, customers can look forward to attractive promotions, and a variety of new models with different designs and features being brought in.With the launch of their e-Store on Lazada and Shopee, PureDew strives to continue providing their range of affordable yet high-quality water dispensers for users across the country.For more information, please visit puredew.com.sg To visit PureDew’s eStore at Lazada and Shopee, please use the following links:Lazada: www.lazada.sg/shop/pure-dew-international-pte-ltd Shopee: shopee.sg/puredewinternational Hashtag: #PureDew

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.