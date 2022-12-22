Christmas Charity Giveaway with London Square

Join UK’s Top Residential Developer London Square’s Charity Giveaway to Help Raise Funds for the Homeless in Hong Kong
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 22 December 2022 – Just a few months after opening the doors to their first ever international headquarters in Hong Kong and in the spirit of Christmas, Top UK property developer London Square is hosting an online charity giveaway on their Facebook and Instagram with the goal of supporting a charity, in this case ImpactHK by donating to help people experiencing homelessness in Hong Kong and give back to the local community.