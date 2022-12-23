With 6,472 rooms in 21 hotels of various types from city hotels to resort hotels across Japan, Hotel Management Japan offers unique lodging experiences fully leveraging local attractions.
TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach – 23 December 2022 – Hotel Management Japan Co., Ltd. has served diverse customer needs with 21 hotels and 6,472 rooms (https://www.oriental-hotels.com/en/hotellist/) across Japan, including Oriental, Hilton, Sheraton, and Holiday Inn brands as well as a Tokyo Disney Resort® Partner Hotel.
Among these 21 hotels, 15 are operated by the Oriental Hotels & Resorts (https://www.oriental-hotels.com/en/) brand which highlights some of Japan’s unique facets by using an original breakfast menu with local dishes and providing opportunities for hands-on experience of Japanese traditions and culture. The hotel brand makes travel in Japan more enjoyable by offering a one-of-a-kind place to stay that can also be a travel destination in itself.
