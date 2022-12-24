Global C-Pop Artist Tia Lee (Lee Yu Fen) Launches First Remix of “Goodbye Princess” in Collaboration with Superstar DJ Duo NERVO
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 24 December 2022 – Tia Lee (Lee Yu Fen), a global C-POP singer, fashion icon and film and television actress, today released a remixed version of “Goodbye Princess” in collaboration with NERVO – an Australian DJ duo comprising twin sisters Olivia and Miriam Nervo – who are the all-time top-ranking female DJs in the world and have come onboard the #EmpowerHer movement following the campaign’s overwhelming success.