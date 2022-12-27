Of Dreams & Knowledge (Asia) Presents A Solution to Boosting Mood, Immunity and Skin

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 27 December 2022 – Feeling good is strongly tied to overall health and well-being, and Of Dreams & Knowledge (Asia) has just the solution to achieving both in tandem. Introducing the Medical Grade Pomegranate Concentrate series from MILESTONE, the food for improving mood, energy levels, immunity, and skin. With the high bioavailability of its ingredients and surplus of vitamins and nutrients in this functional food product, this series is poised as not only highly effective for improving the quality of health but also largely sustainable.Without the use of synthetic nutrients, the Pomegranate Concentrate series utilizes the whole pomegranate from peel to seeds and arils — extracting all the nutrients for a carefully calibrated formula. In fact, the pomegranates are cold pressed under vacuum to guarantee that all the beneficial ingredients remain intact and bioavailable. Through this method, the active ingredients that aid in boosting the body’s natural responses maintain its integrity. The result is a wonderful solution that benefits the overall health and well-being of those who consume it.Take the Fermented Pomegranate Concentrate + Vegan Calcium and Potassium , for example. It is naturally enriched with calcium, potassium and iron, key components that aid in the development and maintenance of strong bones. Each bottle is chock full of natural Lactobacillus and rich in Omega 5 fatty acids too. As far as functional foods go, this particular iteration is great for managing fatigue symptoms as well as for those who have low hematocrit levels and high blood pressure. From adults to children alike, the benefits of this plant-based food is wonderful for improving gut and brain health.The Pomegranate Concentrate with Vegan Curcumin + Vitamin D3 is a potent ally to good health as well. Not only does it contain the nutrients of around 25 high-quality organic pomegranates, but it is also enriched with Vitamin D3, uplifting the total immune response in the body. These functions enable it to treat inflammation, muscle recovery and boost the immune system, making it great for granting better physical activity. The anti-inflammatory properties also help with reducing skin irritations. What’s more, it has been proven by nutritional scientists (after 3 human clinical trials) that it is 185 times better bioavailable than anything on the market currently.Lastly, the Pomegranate Concentrate with Vegan Vitamin B12 and Iron offers a synergistic combination of unique health benefits, making it an excellent mood booster. Vitamin B12 plays a crucial role in energy production, metabolism, and cell production while Iron facilitates red blood cell formation to optimize oxygenation throughout the body. Thus, this product is both energy-boosting and beneficial for skin cell reproduction.With most supplemental health solutions, there often lies the risk of missing out a step from time to time. However, MILESTONEproducts are made to be a sustainable practice that are easily integrated into daily life. For instance, simply consume the formulas directly or add the recommended daily portion of the Pomegranate Concentrate (10ml) as part of your breakfast smoothie or juice.Hashtag: #Dreams&Knowledge

About Of Dreams & Knowledge (Asia)

Established in 2013 in Patras, Greece, Of Dreams & Knowledge is driven with the aim to create the most innovative and powerful liquid functional foods that are able to adapt to and target an individual’s unique set of genes. Functional health foods elicit the most positive response to promote optimum balance. This in turn allows the human body to address all health issues and concerns.



