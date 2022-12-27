Scholarships Available For January 2023 Batch Of Bachelor of Science Nursing (Top-up) Programme at MDIS

Published: December 27, 2022

Management Development Institute of Singapore (MDIS) announces that students in the January 2023 batch of the Bachelor of Science Nursing (Top-up) programme are eligible to receive the MDIS-ENU joint scholarship worth up to S$2,000.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 27 December 2022 – Scholarships worth S$2,000 are available to new students of the Bachelor of Science Nursing (Top-up) programme in 2023.

