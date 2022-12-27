Scholarships Available For January 2023 Batch Of Bachelor of Science Nursing (Top-up) Programme at MDIS By Media OutReach Published: December 27, 2022 Management Development Institute of Singapore (MDIS) announces that students in the January 2023 batch of the Bachelor of Science Nursing (Top-up) programme are eligible to receive the MDIS-ENU joint scholarship worth up to S$2,000.SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 27 December 2022 – Scholarships worth S$2,000 are available to new students of the Bachelor of Science Nursing (Top-up) programme in 2023. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) MORE FROM THIS SECTION Helping traders achieve their goals: OctaFX’s milestones in 2022 First Phosphate Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placement MDIS Opens New Intake for Globally Recognised MBA Programme Spackman Media Group Artist Son Suk-Ku’s Latest K-Drama, BIG BET, Ranks First In The Drama Category Of Disney+ Korea Green Technology Metals hits major lithium recovery milestone Of Dreams & Knowledge (Asia) Presents A Solution to Boosting Mood, Immunity and Skin How To Create A Successful Business Steps to Start Your Own Trucking Business Six Wonders You Must See in Laos Visiting Laos Is Simply Easier Than Ever Follow @lhrtimes on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook Previous articleMDIS Opens New Intake for Globally Recognised MBA Programme Next articleFirst Phosphate Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placement You may also like December 28, 2022 Helping traders achieve their goals: OctaFX’s milestones in 2022 December 27, 2022 First Phosphate Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placement December 27, 2022 MDIS Opens New Intake for Globally Recognised MBA Programme December 27, 2022 Spackman Media Group Artist Son Suk-Ku’s Latest K-Drama, BIG BET, Ranks First In The Drama Category Of Disney+ Korea December 27, 2022 Green Technology Metals hits major lithium recovery milestone December 27, 2022 Of Dreams & Knowledge (Asia) Presents A Solution to Boosting Mood, Immunity and Skin Comments are closed.