Prince Holding Group Supports NTU PEAK ASEAN

Survey indicates 100% of NTU participants considering Cambodia as a work destination post-graduation
PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA – Media OutReach – 29 December 2022 –Prince Holding Group, one of the largest business groups in Cambodia, recently supported the Inaugural Nanyang Technological University (NTU) PEAK ASEAN, which brought together outstanding NTU students across the disciplines of Business, Humanities, Arts, Social Sciences and Engineering to the Kingdom of Cambodia for a two-week immersion. In addition, the NTU participants were teamed up with selected Cambodian students from CamEd Business School. Promising results from the Post Program Survey indicated that 100% of the NTU students are now considering Cambodia as a work destination after graduation.