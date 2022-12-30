Spackman Media Group Artist Wi Ha-Jun Wins Rising Star Award In 2023 Korea First Brand Awards

Spackman Media Group artist Wi Ha-jun awarded the Rising Star Award in the 2023 Korea First Brand Awards conducted by the Korea Consumer Forum

, which ranked first in Taiwan, Indonesia and Japan and 8 globally on Netflix, according to Flixpatrol.com as of October 8, 2022 Previously, Wi Ha-jun starred in the original Korean series, SQUID GAME (2021), the #1 Netflix show across over 90 countries, including the US and Korea







SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 30 December 2022 Spackman Entertainment Group Limited (the ""), one of Korea's leading entertainment production groups founded in 2011 by media & technology investor Charles Spackman, wishes to announce that Wi Ha-jun of MSteam Entertainment Co., Ltd. (""), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Group's associated company, Spackman Media Group Limited (""), was awarded the Rising Star Award in the 2023 Korea First Brand Awards conducted by the Korea Consumer Forum on December 29, 2022 [1] Conducted annually by the Korea Consumer Forum, the Korea First Brand Awards recognizes the brand reputation of various idols, actors and groups in the local entertainment sector and provides brands with a frame of reference on the popularity and loyalty of celebrities amongst consumers.Spackman Media Group artist Wi Ha-jun's latest Netflix drama,, which was filmed in Korea and Singapore, took the top spot in Taiwan, Indonesia and Japan and ranked 8globally on Netflix, according to Flixpatrol.com as of October 8, 2022. The series featured iconic landmarks in Singapore such as Marina Bay Sands and The Fullerton Hotel.In February 2022, Wi Ha-jun of Spackman Media Group was selected as the South Korea ambassador for Swiss luxury watchmaker, TAG Heuer. He was appointed as the ambassador for his hometown, Wando-gun of South Korea in January 2022. Previously, Wi Ha-jun starred in the original Korean series, SQUID GAME (2021), the #1 Netflix show across over 90 countries, including the US and Korea. Through his role as Hwang Jun-ho, a policeman in SQUID GAME (2021), Wi Ha-jun has emerged as an internationally recognized actor.Wi Ha-jun also starred in highly popular K-drama BAD AND CRAZY (2021), which reached first place in viewership ratings for consecutive weekends after its release on 17 December 2021.Wi Ha-jun was also selected as the brand ambassador for the American premium casual brand BEENTRILL and released a beauty pictorial with YSL beauty in December 2021. He also headlined in the Korean crime thriller film, MIDNIGHT (2021), which received the Best Feature Award at the 13UK Grimmfest Film Festival.In addition to Wi Ha-jun, MSteam represents iconic Korean actress Son Ye-jin, who starred in hit romance drama CRASH LANDING ON YOU (2020), and top actress Lee Min-jung, who won the Top Excellence Award at the 2020 APAN Star Awards.

About Spackman Entertainment Group Limited

Spackman Entertainment Group Limited (“SEGL” or the “Company“), and together with its subsidiaries, (the “Group“), is one of Korea’s leading entertainment production groups. SEGL is primarily engaged in the independent development, production, presentation, and financing of theatrical motion pictures in Korea.



The Company was founded in 2011 by renowned media and technology investor Charles Spackman who served as the Company’s Executive Chairman until 2017. For the past two decades, Mr. Charles Spackman has been a powerhouse in the Korean entertainment industry starting in the early 2000’s with the pioneering success of Sidus Pictures, the largest movie production company at the time and the first to be listed in Korea. Mr. Spackman is also the Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the global investment firm, Spackman Group. For more information, please visit